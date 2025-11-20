Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $10.45. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 126,084 shares.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
