Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $10.45. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 126,084 shares.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 146.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 68.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

