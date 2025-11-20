Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.7780.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Menelas N. Pangalos bought 95,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at $303,133.60. The trade was a 527.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Todd Bedrick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 180,428 shares in the company, valued at $487,155.60. The trade was a 5.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Absci by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $5,792,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Absci by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Absci by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 336,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

ABSI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.11. Absci has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 4,071.19%. On average, analysts predict that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

