Critical Comparison: Inno (INHD) versus Its Rivals

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inno to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inno and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Inno alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -0.89 Inno Competitors $6.77 billion $555.91 million 35.51

Inno’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inno and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 299 1704 2442 137 2.53

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Inno’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.71% 62.96% 4.45%

Summary

Inno competitors beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.