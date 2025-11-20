Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $20.36. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 56,673 shares trading hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.