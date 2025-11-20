Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $20.36. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 56,673 shares trading hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
