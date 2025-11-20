Critical Comparison: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and Fenbo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.77 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -8.68 Fenbo $132.91 million 0.06 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fenbo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BRC and Fenbo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 2 2 0 2.20 Fenbo 1 0 0 0 1.00

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Fenbo.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenbo has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Fenbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60% Fenbo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fenbo shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRC beats Fenbo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

