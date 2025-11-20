Analysts Set Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) Target Price at $59.93

Shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.9333.

HNGE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Hinge Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hinge Health news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,400. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Hinge Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hinge Health by 348.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

