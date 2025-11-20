Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,145,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 206,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,125,542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 214,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 201,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plug Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

