SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

