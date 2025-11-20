Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 348.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

