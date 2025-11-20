SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76,555 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7,756.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $66.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

