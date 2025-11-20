Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,473 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $87,878,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,394.59 and a beta of 1.75. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $244.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,900.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

