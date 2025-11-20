Geode Capital Management LLC Has $132.38 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Arrow Electronics worth $132,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,547.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ARW opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.