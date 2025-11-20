Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 233.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Viasat by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $100,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,585.86. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,046. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.23. Viasat Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.