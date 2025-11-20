Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 15,721 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,719,000 after buying an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after buying an additional 10,149,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,406,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,047,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen acquired 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. The trade was a 34.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $9.59 on Thursday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

