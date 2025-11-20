Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $70,065,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,028,000 after purchasing an additional 747,576 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after buying an additional 702,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $188.83 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

