Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,036 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill City Capital LP increased its stake in MasTec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,331,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after buying an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,628,000 after buying an additional 55,332 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Mizuho set a $254.00 price objective on MasTec in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $224.03.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.