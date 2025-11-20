Insider Selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $149,487.75 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $149,487.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,135.95. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $116.05 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,812,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,955,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.