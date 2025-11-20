RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Acquires $102,152.50 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 7,045 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,152.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,197.50. This represents a 12.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,642 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $96,574.68.

On Thursday, November 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,664 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,494.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

