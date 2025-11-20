Insider Selling: InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) COO Sells $161,700.00 in Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough sold 33,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 119,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,123.30. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INNV opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $682.47 million, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.59. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 222,155 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,697,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 197,036 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 22.6% in the second quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 448,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

