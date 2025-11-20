Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,191 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $4,246,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $188.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $209.42.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.