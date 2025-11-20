Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 857 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 118.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,827,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

