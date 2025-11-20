David Spector Buys 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,645.60. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PMT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

