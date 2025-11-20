Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 298.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 330.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $475.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.52. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Zacks Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

