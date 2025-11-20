Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 124.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.06 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.
