Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ATI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,368,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $98.07 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

