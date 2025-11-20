Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,938 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $6,989,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3%

Unum Group stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.