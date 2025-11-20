HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 299.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $360.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,507.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.64 and a one year high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.12.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $20,933,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.41.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

