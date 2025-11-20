ITT Inc. $ITT Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.