444,870 Shares in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 745.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

