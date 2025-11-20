Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,614 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after buying an additional 192,363 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after acquiring an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $179.85 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.