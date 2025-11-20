PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

ONEV stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $135.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

