Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 288,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of Coeur Mining worth $132,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,901 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 889.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 10,180,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 3,233,383 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

