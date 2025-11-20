KBC Group NV Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

KBC Group NV reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $10,856,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 239,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 564.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price target on United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.