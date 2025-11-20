Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $311,556.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,159,749.32. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total transaction of $305,942.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total value of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total value of $353,962.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.34, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ANB Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.