Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ferguson by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ferguson by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.2%

FERG stock opened at $237.06 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $256.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $226,968.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,735.34. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

