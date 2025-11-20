Insider Selling: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Sells $224,488.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 5,102 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $224,488.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,479,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,078,156. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Michael Kirban sold 14,898 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $658,640.58.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,371,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $781,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

