Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Whirlpool worth $124,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 28.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.43.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WHR opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

