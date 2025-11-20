Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,004 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Frontdoor worth $130,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,024,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after buying an additional 685,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after buying an additional 390,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 533.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.