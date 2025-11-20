PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 25,531 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 297.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,141.52. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

