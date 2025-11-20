Geode Capital Management LLC Has $137.45 Million Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Glaukos worth $137,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 909.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

