John Davis Sells 6,394 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 6,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $288,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,693.14. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AORT opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artivion by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Artivion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 282,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

