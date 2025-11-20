Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Analysis

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -7.35% 11.68% 1.99% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 4 1 0 1.86 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paysafe and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Paysafe presently has a consensus target price of $10.26, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.23 $22.16 million ($2.16) -3.07 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Paysafe has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paysafe beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

