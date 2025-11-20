WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 499 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

