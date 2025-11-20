Head-To-Head Comparison: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) vs. Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ability and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService 0 1 4 0 2.80

ExlService has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Ability.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A ExlService 11.91% 25.60% 15.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ability and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ability and ExlService”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $2.03 billion 3.05 $198.30 million $1.47 26.46

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk and Volatility

Ability has a beta of -479.64, meaning that its stock price is 48,064% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ability shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Ability on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

