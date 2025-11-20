LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.6850.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 532,870 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $1,736,262.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,947,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,238.07. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,861,226 shares of company stock worth $9,944,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,976,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

