Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF $PVI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

