LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,233.96. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 701.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

