Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.71 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

