Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 467.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUR opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

