Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $125,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 225.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 149.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 205.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.30.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.